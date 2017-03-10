Exercise/FitnessThis Workout Reverses Signs of Aging, According to Science
metal-weights-4-fitness-exercise-strength-health-betterment-body-image-motto-stock
TelevisionThis Clue From the New Game of Thrones Teaser Could Spell Doom for Daenerys
BasketballUniversity of North Carolina Basketball Coach Calls Out President Trump's Tweets
Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the Quarterfinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 9, 2017 in New York City.
faithPope Francis Might Consider Ordaining Married Priests. Here's Why That’s Not Already a Thing
VATICAN-POPE-MASS-ANGELUS
tortured-cat
animals

‘What We Saw Broke Our Hearts.’ Family Mourns Cat Tortured With Hot Glue

5:25 PM UTC

A Utah family's cat had its eyes sealed shut with hot glue before being tortured to death in an attack animal welfare advocates are calling “the worst case of abuse.”

The 6-year-old male cat named Sage, who normally roamed the neighborhood, disappeared earlier this week and crawled back home Wednesday swollen and beaten with a broken paw and ribs and glue on his eyes and genitalia, according to his owners and the local Humane Society.

“What we saw broke our hearts,” China Cassel, one of Sage’s owners, wrote on Facebook. “Our minds and hearts are sick as to how someone can do this to any animal.”

Sage’s whiskers were also cut and his fur was shaven. Despite his injuries, he managed to limp back home. His family rushed him to the veterinarian for treatment, but Sage died a day later.

This is Sage. He is our family Cat. He is 6 years old. He is a outdoor guy, as well as a indoor loving cat. This morning...

Posted by China Rose on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Cassel and her family wept as they said goodbye to their pet, according to Fox 13. "Somebody that's been in your family for many, many years, and to know you're not going home with them, it's hard," she told the news station. "I just don't know who would do this and still be able to sleep at night. They took a life. Animal or human, it's a life."

Human Society of Northern Utah President Deborah Barnes said the cat was “limp” and was in so much pain that he barely made a noise. “He was so hurt, he couldn’t even meow. He couldn’t do anything,” Barnes told TIME. “This is the worst case of abuse I’ve ever seen. It was just horrifying that someone would do this.”

Barnes said donations from across the world poured in for Sage’s medical costs, which will now go toward a steadily growing $9,000 reward to catch the animal’s abusers.

Barnes said police are investigating the incident. It’s unclear whether authorities have any leads yet. The Clearfield Police Department did not immediately return requests for comment.

“We’re going to find out who did this,” Barnes said. “We’re going to find them no matter what it takes.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME