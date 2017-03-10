Exercise/FitnessThis Workout Reverses Signs of Aging, According to Science
Five Best Ideas

How To Gauge Sexism in Video Games

5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How could we gauge sexism in video games?

By Tim Mulkerin in Mic

2. The biggest threat facing middle-aged men isn’t smoking or obesity. It’s loneliness.

By Billy Baker in the Boston Globe

3. A splash of river water now reveals the DNA of all its creatures — changing conservation forever.

By Jim Robbins in Yale Environment 360

4. Securing the homeland should mean protecting our values, too.

By Jeh Johnson at the Oxford Union, via Lawfare

5. The CIA needs a refresher on the art of spying.

By Alex Finley in Politico Magazine

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

