How To Gauge Sexism in Video Games

1. How could we gauge sexism in video games?
By Tim Mulkerin in Mic
2. The biggest threat facing middle-aged men isn’t smoking or obesity. It’s loneliness.
By Billy Baker in the Boston Globe
3. A splash of river water now reveals the DNA of all its creatures — changing conservation forever.
By Jim Robbins in Yale Environment 360
4. Securing the homeland should mean protecting our values, too.
By Jeh Johnson at the Oxford Union, via Lawfare
5. The CIA needs a refresher on the art of spying.
By Alex Finley in Politico Magazine
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.