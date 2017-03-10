No Lena Dunham ? No problem for iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson and Get Out star Allison Williams , who were both guests on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens: Live this week, and were given the task of reenacting a particularly explosive scene between Williams's character Marnie and Dunham's Hannah Horvath.

Jackson steps into the role with aplomb, even donning a long-haired wig—placing it over his hat, of course—to spar with Marnie about the state of their friendship, quarreling about who's more selfish. Childhood secrets are revealed and tempers are frayed. For better or worse, Girls has already wrapped after six seasons of pushing the limits on HBO, so Jackson won't get to put this particular actorly skill set to work in the future. But it's nice to know that he, too, can play a self-centered millennial with deeply-held insecurities.

Watch the two actors pretend to be best friends in the throes of a massive blowout flight, above.