This Clue From the New Game of Thrones Teaser Could Spell Doom for Daenerys

After finally revealing when Game of Thrones will return for its seventh season Thursday, HBO released an foreboding teaser for the upcoming seven-episode installment.

The 90-second clip is largely devoted to recapping the events of the previous six seasons using voiceovers and giant stone versions of the major house sigils. But things really start to get interesting around the halfway mark when Daenerys delivers her now-iconic line about Westeros' spinning wheel of power.

"Lannister, Targaryen, Baratheon, Stark, Tyrell — they're all just spokes on a wheel," she says as the dragon sigil rises to the top once more. "This one's on top, then that one's on top, and on and on it spins, crushing those on the ground."

However, the voiceover notably omits the second part of her declaration—"I'm not going to stop the wheel, I'm going to break the wheel"—seeming to hint that everything may not go according to plan for Khaleesi.

It's then, of course, that the dragon sigil ominously begins to crumble.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for a seventh season on July 16, 2017.