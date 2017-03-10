Visit
Health

Women's Health Services Face Cuts in the GOP's Obamacare Replacement Bill

9:29 AM UTC
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

(WASHINGTON) — Women seeking abortions and some basic health services, including prenatal care, contraception and cancer screenings, would face restrictions and have a tough time paying for their care under the Republicans' health care bill.

The bill would replace much of former President Barack Obama's health law. Two House committees approved the bill on Thursday, and Republicans are hoping to quickly pass it in the full House.

The legislation would prohibit for a year any funding to a major provider of women's health services, Planned Parenthood. It also would restrict abortion access in covered plans on the exchange and scale back Medicaid services used by many low-income women, among other changes.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington state says the House legislation is a "slap in the face" to women.

