TaiwanTaiwan Is Desperate for Fee-Paying, Mainland Chinese Students. That Could Be Bad for Academic Freedom
Bookshelf In Library
South KoreaSouth Korea's Scandal-Mired President Is Formally Ousted. What's Next?
Court Upholds Impeachment Of South Korean President Park
CanadaA Judge Who Asked Alleged Rape Victim Why She Hadn't Kept Her Knees Together Has Resigned
Gavel
South KoreaA South Korean Court Has Upheld the Impeachment of Disgraced President Park Geun-hye
South Korea Rally Against President Park Continues
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, on March 10, 2017.  Kyodo/Reuters
South Korea

Two People Have Died in Protests Following Park Geun-hye's Impeachment

Updated: 7:03 AM UTC | Originally published: 6:12 AM UTC

Police in South Korea confirmed two people have died in protests following the decision of the country's Constitutional Court to uphold President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, Associated Press reports.

Police provided no details of the circumstances of the second death, but earlier on Friday afternoon a local hospital official said that a man in his 70's had died from head wounds after falling from a police bus in front of South Korea's Constitutional Court.

Scenes broadcast by CNN showed groups of protesters throwing rocks and other objects amid scuffles with riot police. The news agency reported that the majority of protests were peaceful.

The unrest follows the announcement of impeachment of Park Geun-hye — the first woman to be elected president in South Korea — which was broadcast live to crowds in Seoul on Friday. "We announce the decision as the unanimous opinion of all judges. We dismiss the defendant President Park," Justice Lee Jung-mi said at the time.

Both pro and anti-Park contingents took to the streets to hear the ruling — the latter responded to the announcement with applause and tears of joy, according to CNN. Park supporters, gathered near Seoul's Constitutional Court and reportedly numbering in the thousands, were hemmed by a ring of police officers and vehicles. Some attempted to climb the buses that barricading them from the court and scuffled with police.

Crowds of between 500,000 to 1.5 million people had protested in the streets over the course of six weeks leading up to the National Assembly's December impeachment of Park, whose approval rating had plunged to just 4% after she was mired in a corruption scandal.

Shortly after Friday's decision was announced, South Korea's defense minister Han Min Koo warned the country's military to be on alert for the possibility of North Korean "strategic or operational" provocations attempting to exploit "unstable situations at home and abroad," according to AP.

This is a developing story.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME