Police in South Korea confirmed two people have died in protests following the decision of the country's Constitutional Court to uphold President Park Geun-hye's impeachment , Associated Press reports.

Police provided no details of the circumstances of the second death, but earlier on Friday afternoon a local hospital official said that a man in his 70's had died from head wounds after falling from a police bus in front of South Korea's Constitutional Court.

Scenes broadcast by CNN showed groups of protesters throwing rocks and other objects amid scuffles with riot police. The news agency reported that the majority of protests were peaceful.

The unrest follows the announcement of impeachment of Park Geun-hye — the first woman to be elected president in South Korea — which was broadcast live to crowds in Seoul on Friday. "We announce the decision as the unanimous opinion of all judges. We dismiss the defendant President Park," Justice Lee Jung-mi said at the time.

Both pro and anti-Park contingents took to the streets to hear the ruling—the latter responded to the announcement with applause and tears of joy, according to CNN. Park supporters gathered near the Constitutional Court, reportedly numbering in the thousands, were hemmed by a ring of police officers and vehicles. Some attempted to climb the busses that barricading them from the court and fought with police on top.

Crowds of between 500,000 to 1.5 million people had thronged over the course of six weeks leading to the National Assembly's December impeachment of Park , whose approval rating had plunged to just 4% after she was mired in a corruption scandal.

Shortly after Friday's decision was announced, South Korea's defense minister Han Min Koo warned the country's military to be on alert for the possibility of North Korean "strategic or operational" provocations attempting to exploit "unstable situations at home and abroad."

This is a developing story.