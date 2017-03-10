TaiwanTaiwan Is Desperate for Fee-Paying, Mainland Chinese Students. That Could Be Bad for Academic Freedom
Bookshelf In Library
South KoreaTwo People Have Died in Protests Following Park Geun-hye's Impeachment
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul
South KoreaSouth Korea's Scandal-Mired President Is Formally Ousted. What's Next?
Court Upholds Impeachment Of South Korean President Park
CanadaA Judge Who Asked Alleged Rape Victim Why She Hadn't Kept Her Knees Together Has Resigned
Gavel
White House

White House Slammed by Federal Ethics Chief for Not Disciplining Kellyanne Conway

8:06 AM UTC

The U.S. government's official ethics watchdog has blasted the White House for not taking disciplinary action against senior counselor Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump's products during a TV interview.

"Not taking disciplinary action against a senior official under such circumstances risks undermining the ethics program," Walter Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE), wrote in a letter dated Mar. 9 to White House Deputy Counsel Stefan Passantino.

Conway came under fire for telling Fox News viewers to "go buy Ivanka's stuff" during a Feb. 9 appearance on Fox & Friends, in response to Nordstrom's decision to drop the First Daughter's eponymous fashion line.

In the letter, Shaub said that Conway's actions were a "misuse of position" as the ethics watchdog prohibits "using one's official position to endorse any product or service."

Following Conway's comments, the ethics watchdog said it was inundated with calls and emails. At the time, the House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz called her on-air pitch "clearly over the line" and "unacceptable." Last week, however, in reply to a letter from the OGE, the White House said that Conway's endorsement came "without nefarious motives."

"The White House's response makes clear that disciplinary action will not be taken," Shaub said in a separate letter addressed to Chaffetz and House Oversight Committee ranking member Elijah Cummings.

But Shaub expressed greater concern with the White House's "extraordinary assertion" that employees of the President's office are exempt from many ethics regulations. "The assertion is incorrect, and the letter cites no legal basis for it," Shaub wrote to Passantino.

"It is critical to the public's faith in the integrity of government that White House employees be held to the same standard of ethical accountability as other executive branch employees," he continued.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME