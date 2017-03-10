European UnionE.U. Leaders Infuriate Poland by Re-Electing Donald Tusk as Head of the European Council
European Union Leaders Meet As Brexit Talks Take Back Seat
MilitaryU.S. Will Need More Forces in Syria For Longer, Commander Says
SYRIA-US-CONFLICT
ImmigrationStates Are Mounting Legal Challenges Against Trump's New Travel Ban
Washington State AG Bob Ferguson Files Motion To Block Trump Travel Ban
ChinaChina Says It Followed the Law in Approving 38 Trump Trademarks In 'Unusually Quick' Fashion
China Trump Trademarks
Scot McCloughan
In this April 25, 2016, file photo, Washington Redskins' general manager Scot McCloughan speaks at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. Manuel Balce Ceneta—AP
NFL

Washington Just Fired Its General Manager Scot McCloughan

2:01 AM UTC

(WASHINGTON)—The Washington Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan on Thursday, the opening day of NFL free agency.

Team president Bruce Allen announced the firing, which is effective immediately.

McCloughan, 46, served as GM for the past two years and had a four-year contract. The day McCloughan was hired, Allen said the new GM would have full control over personnel decisions, but there were splits in the front office on a number of issues.

In a curious turn of events, McCloughan did not attend the scouting combine earlier this month, with a spokesman saying he was "taking care of some family matters."

In the statement, Allen said the organization remains confident in its personnel department to execute its free agency plans and prepare for the draft. Allen added that the team will have no further comment on McCloughan's departure.

McCloughan's firing puts Allen and vice president of football administration Eric Schaffer in charge of making free agent signings. It's unclear what the front office structure will be moving forward.

In the opening hours of free agency, Washington signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain and safety D.J. Swearinger to multiyear contracts. The Redskins lost receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive end Chris Baker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and receiver Pierre Garcon to the San Francisco 49ers.

After the Redskins extended coach Jay Gruden's contract Monday, quarterback Kirk Cousins remains in limbo. They placed the franchise tag on Cousins for a second consecutive season while buzz circulates about a trade or a long-term contract.

McClain said in a phone interview that the team's uncertainty on and off the field did not make him hesitant to sign for $21 million over four years.

"Not really," McClain said. "I've been in situations where they always counted a team out and we always came from the ashes and did something great. Being that they have a whole bunch of issues going on right now, I'm pretty sure that they'll be able to work things out and move on."

A text message sent to McCloughan's agent, Peter Schaffer, was not immediately returned. Schaffer also represents Swearinger.

