This Is the One Thing Alec Baldwin Likes About Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin openly opposes almost everything about the president he portrays so often on Saturday Night Live, but he does appreciate one thing about Donald Trump: his relationship with his children.

USA Today asked Baldwin to say what he likes about Trump , and the actor echoed the same answer that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton gave during a debate against Trump .

"Well, his children seem loyal to him, which I've got to give him credit for that. I don’t want to believe it’s all about their inheritance," Baldwin told USA Today. "They are fiercely loyal to him, so that has to matter for something."

The answer carries meaning in the context of Baldwin's own relationships with his children; he received public criticism for an inappropriate voicemail he once left for his young daughter that came to light during divorce proceedings. (He apologized publicly, and eight years later, the pair made a joke about the incident .)

As for liking Trump, Baldwin did add to USA Today: "But in terms of his politics, no, there is really nothing I could say."

[ USA Today ]