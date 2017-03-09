IndiaSee Incredible Images of Color From India's Holi Festival
celebritiesThis Is the One Thing Alec Baldwin Likes About Donald Trump
alec baldwin donald trump one thing he likes
Catholic ChurchPope Francis Wants to Consider Ordaining Married Men as Priests
Pope Francis delivers his homily as he celebrates his Weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican on March 1, 2017.
IndiaHere's What You Should Know About the Hindu Festival of Holi
TOPSHOT-INDIA-RELIGION-HINDUISM-HOLI
Jon Huntsman Bows Out Of Presidential Race
Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman speaks as he announces that he will drop out of the race for the White House bid and endorse Mitt Romney on Jan. 16, 2012 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Joe Raedle—Getty Images
politics

Jon Huntsman Is the Perfect Ambassador to Russia Because He's the Anti-Trump

11:14 PM UTC
Ideas
James Richardson is a former spokesman and advisor for the Republican National Committee and Governors Haley Barbour and Jon Huntsman.

The next United States Ambassador to Russia is reportedly the very same man President Donald Trump once said "gave our country away to China" while serving as America's top diplomat in Beijing. That tune is not much different from the Kremlin-appeasing criticisms Democrats are lobbing at the current White House, but the imminent nomination of two-time U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman should sooth the frayed nerves of even the most hardened critics of the administration.

Consider Huntsman's ill-fated bid for president, on which I served as spokesman. Our internal mythology maintained that the silver-haired Huntsman was something of a Republican facsimile to Barack Obama — polished, charismatic, youthful — and had the political savvy to deny his party's next-in-line his widely expected coronation. We had it half-right, at least: He was brilliant and strikingly handsome, but the most self-sabotaging politician this side of Joe Biden.

Huntsman's White House failings and diplomatic successes have a proximate cause, though: a pointed refusal to engage in the most base, if still shameful, mechanisms of successful retail politicking. The man won't pander, ever.

U.S.-Russia relations are today more tattered that at any moment in the last thirty years. But if the endless coffee klatches of New Hampshire are any measure of the man, Jon Huntsman won't be kissing the ass of Vladimir Putin any time soon. The qualities that ultimately felled Jon Huntsman's presidential insurgency — that almost-clinical aversion to pandering — are the same reasons he is the best candidate to serve as the United States' chief envoy to Russia in the era of Donald Trump.

Huntsman had the reddest résumé of any candidate for president in the 2012 contest. He green-lighted hunting licenses for children as young as 12; he banned second-term abortions and reclassified third-term abortions as a third-degree felony; and he presided over the single-largest tax cut in Utah's history.

But if his record in office was red, his rhetoric on the campaign trail was decidedly taupe. His moderate positions — support then for civil unions, later for same-sex marriage — commanded immoderate coverage. He avoided saber-rattling and refused to engage in the politics of personal destruction that fueled the most recent presidential contest.

Reserved, knowledgeable and well-coifed, Huntsman is the anti-Trump.

Huntsman is the diplomat's diplomat, having logged already two foreign ambassadorships under three presidents of both parties. He's an exceedingly well-informed and rational voice on foreign trade and military entanglements. And on a bombast scale of zero to Kanye West, he rates somewhere close to unadulterated tofu. (Indeed, his single harshest criticism of his chief primary rival, Mitt Romney, was to tag the waffling Massachusetts governor a "perfectly lubricated weather vane." Zing!)

For all his and Trump's sharp stylistic departures, though, the globe-trotting Huntsman pitched himself as a nationalistic, America-first candidate when running for president. He argued that Afghanistan required counter-terrorism programs and not nation-building, as was the practice. And he waxed poetic that the United States required a "rebuilding our core at home," where our infrastructure was crumbling and schools were failing. Now, that doesn't look as great stitched onto a wide-brimmed trucker cap. But the sentiment remains the same: Make America great and let others foremost fight for their future.

The next U.S. ambassador to Russia will assume custody of the nation's relationship with a regime so overtly hostile to freedom that it meddled in our most sacred democratic processes. The challenges awaiting Huntsman demand a willingness to tell hard truths, no matter the political or personal consequence: that the unlawful taking of the Crimea will not be tolerated by America and her allies; cyber attacks on American institutions and elected officials will go unanswered no longer; and that America is today, as Ronald Reagan said, a "shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere."

These are challenges worthy of Jon Huntsman. As questions of campaign subterfuge swirl, his ethics are beyond reproach. And as questions of governing experience stifle the administration's agenda, his experience is beyond rival.

Jon Huntsman is a lousy politician, but a great American.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME