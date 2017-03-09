TelevisionThe New Game of Thrones Teaser Hints at an Ominous ‘Great War’
rex tillerson secretary of state host global coalition
Rex Tillerson being sworn in as Secretary of State on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images
isis

The U.S. Wants More Than 60 Countries to Help Come Up With a Plan to Defeat ISIS

9:21 PM UTC

The U.S. government has invited foreign ministers and senior leaders of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS to to strategize in Washington, D.C. this month, the State Department announced Thursday.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host the conference on March 22 so representatives for the 68 member nations and organizations can discuss the military and support efforts against ISIS, as well as the humanitarian crises in Syria and Iraq. It will be the first full meeting of the Global Coalition since 2014, the same year the group formed.

The meeting follows reports out of Mosul that U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have gained ground against ISIS in Iraq.

The new administration hosting a meeting of the coalition could indicate to some members that the U.S. is still committed to using the coalition to fight ISIS, the Washington Post reports.

