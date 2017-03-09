mindfulness5 Ways to Slow Down and Be Happy
viralViral Takeout Hero Just Wants to Eat 3 Orders of Mozzarella Sticks Without Judgment
Homemade Fried Mozzarella Sticks
public healthShould I Worry About Flu Vaccine Side Effects?
flu vaccine
politicsLord Ashcroft: 8 Keys to Understanding the Trump Administration
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This oblique view of the lower mound in Gale crater shows layers of rock that preserve a record of environments on Mars.
This oblique view of the lower mound in Gale crater shows layers of rock that preserve a record of environments on Mars. Universal History Archive—UIG/Getty Images
Mars

Scientists Think Potatoes May Be Able to Grow on Mars

8:13 PM UTC

When Matt Damon’s fictional astronaut grew potatoes to keep himself alive on Mars in The Martian, you may have been skeptical. But now real scientists have evidence that his plan wasn’t so impossible.

Last year, scientists from the International Potato Center set out to discover whether potatoes can grow under Mars' atmospheric conditions, hoping to prove the tubers can flourish under extreme climates on Earth. Working with NASA, they planted potatoes in soil from the Pampas de La Joya desert in Southern Peru, the organization said in a statement.

This dry, salty environment contains “the most Mars-like soils found on Earth,” NASA scientist Chris McKay said in the statement.

When researchers placed the potatoes in a hermetically sealed CubeSat built by engineers from the University of Engineering and Technology (UTEC) in Lima, the plants started to grow. The CubeSat delivers nutrient-rich water, and controls the temperature, air pressure, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels to mimic Mars.

There's even a live stream of the experiment can be viewed below.

“If the crops can tolerate the extreme conditions that we are exposing them to in our CubeSat, they have a good chance to grow on Mars,” said Julio Valdivia-Silva of UTEC.

This is just an initial experiment, and potatoes on the Red Planet would need to be kept in a greenhouse with carefully regulated temperature, water and air quality, just like in the CubeSat. After all, when the side blew off the greenhouse Damon’s Mark Watney built in The Martian, his potato plants were in bad shape.

In the meantime, the scientists are hopeful their discovery could lead to breeding potatoes that could stand up to coming climate changes and help address food insecurity here on Earth.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME