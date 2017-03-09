Game of Thrones Announced Its Return With an Ice Block and Everyone Had a Meltdown

After technical difficulties seemed to arise during HBO's reveal of Game of Thrones' season seven premiere date , the Internet got pretty frustrated with waiting to find out when the show would return.

Hundreds of thousands of fans watching the announcement—a Facebook Live video of fire melting a block of ice containing a sign with the date 'July 16, 2017' on it—took to social media to vent their impatience over the delay. "It was faster for Jon Snow to come back to life than to melt this block of ice," one Facebook user jokingly commented .

See some of the best reactions below.

More than 140K people are watching a live-stream of ice melting. What a time to be alive.#GOTs7 pic.twitter.com/KWb6HNmQbD - Ryan Fonseca 💻⚔️📰 (@RyFons) March 9, 2017

me at the beginning of the #gameofthrones ice melting / me at the end pic.twitter.com/HjNjZ3WXmz - Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) March 9, 2017

honestly it's pretty nice of #GameofThrones to drop all this footage of An Inconvenient Sequel so early - Shirley Li (@shirklesxp) March 9, 2017