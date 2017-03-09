Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson holds a press conference to discuss President Trump's new immigration Executive Order on March 6, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.

(SEATTLE) — Washington state is asking a federal judge to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Washington was the first state to sue over the original travel ban, which resulted in a federal judge in Seattle halting its implementation around the country.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday said the state would ask the judge to extend his temporary restraining order against the first ban to Trump's revised order.

Trump's revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Unlike the initial order, the new order says current visa holders will not be affected and removes language that would give priority to religious minorities.

Hawaii on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Trump's revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students