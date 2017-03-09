MarsScientists Think Potatoes May Be Able to Grow on Mars
This oblique view of the lower mound in Gale crater shows layers of rock that preserve a record of environments on Mars.
public healthShould I Worry About Flu Vaccine Side Effects?
flu vaccine
politicsLord Ashcroft: 8 Keys to Understanding the Trump Administration
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Season 7 Finally Has a Premiere Date
got-poster-fb
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson holds a press conference to discuss President Trump's new immigration Executive Order on March 6, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson holds a press conference to discuss President Trump's new immigration Executive Order on March 6, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.  Karen Ducey—Getty Images
Washington

Washington Attorney General Asks Judge to Block President Trump's Revised Travel Ban

7:28 PM UTC

(SEATTLE) — Washington state is asking a federal judge to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Washington was the first state to sue over the original travel ban, which resulted in a federal judge in Seattle halting its implementation around the country.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday said the state would ask the judge to extend his temporary restraining order against the first ban to Trump's revised order.

Trump's revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Unlike the initial order, the new order says current visa holders will not be affected and removes language that would give priority to religious minorities.

Hawaii on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Trump's revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME