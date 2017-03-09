mindfulness5 Ways to Slow Down and Be Happy
viralViral Takeout Hero Just Wants to Eat 3 Orders of Mozzarella Sticks Without Judgment
Homemade Fried Mozzarella Sticks
MarsScientists Think Potatoes May Be Able to Grow on Mars
This oblique view of the lower mound in Gale crater shows layers of rock that preserve a record of environments on Mars.
public healthShould I Worry About Flu Vaccine Side Effects?
flu vaccine
soil climate change carbon sink
Antonio Krämer/Eye—Getty Images
climate change

Why Soil Could Make Climate Change Worse Than Scientists Thought

8:04 PM UTC

Warming temperatures could cause soil to release more carbon dioxide than previously thought, contributing to a feedback mechanism that leads to even more warming, according to new research.

The study, published in the journal Science, found that soil in conditions of 4°C (7.2°F) of warming releases as much as 37% more carbon dioxide than soil that has not warmed. Nearly 200 countries from around the world have agreed to try to limit temperatures from rising more than 2°C (3.6°F) under the Paris Agreement, but research has shown that the world remains far from hitting such a target.

The new study suggests a significant new feedback mechanism that could create unexpected challenges for fighting climate change. Past research has suggested that warm temperatures will cause soil to release 9% to 12% more carbon dioxide than under normal conditions. Scientists behind the new study say the discrepancy is likely because their study evaluated the effects on soil at a greater depth than past experiments.

"Deeper soil layers contain a lot of carbon," says study author Margaret Torn, a scientist at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, in a press release. "Our work indicates it's a key missing component in our understanding of the potential feedback of soils to the planet's climate."

Carbon stored in soil poses challenges for fighting climate change, but some researchers also believe optimizing soil to serve as a better carbon sink could help take some carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME