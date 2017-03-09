politicsJon Huntsman Is the Perfect Ambassador to Russia Because He's the Anti-Trump
Locals and Indian Hindu widows throw flower petals and colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Gopinath temple, south-east of New Delhi, on March 21, 2016.Manish Swarup—AP
India Holi Festival Widows
Locals and Indian Hindu widows throw flower petals and colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Gopinath temple, s
Manish Swarup—AP
India

See Incredible Images of Color From India's Holi Festival

11:12 PM UTC

The Hindu festival of Holi is an annual holiday that marks the start of spring and celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Also called the Festival of Colors, the celebration dates back to the 7th century Sanskrit drama, Ratnaval, according to the BBC.

The festival is known for people throwing colored powder and dye into the air and smearing each other with paint. It also includes a playful rivalry between genders, as women from Barsana, India — said to be the birthplace of the Hindu God Krishna's lover Radha — beat men from Nandgaon, a town associated with Krishna's childhood, with wooden sticks.

See these colorful photos from Holi celebrations in India. This year's festival takes place March 12 and 13.

