Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

South Korea ousts its leader

South Korea has removed the impeached President Park Geun-hye from office in a historic move by the country’s Constitutional Court. Park has been embroiled in a corruption scandal. She was the nation’s first female president and is the first elected leader in the country to be booted from office. Here's what happens next.

Bernie Sanders says ‘Trump lies all the time’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders accused President Donald Trump of lying constantly and on purpose in a new interview with The Guardian published today. “Trump lies all of the time and I think that is not an accident, there is a reason for that. He lies in order to undermine the foundations of American democracy,” said Sanders, who ran against Hillary Clinton last year in the Democratic primary for president.

Mark Zuckerberg announces wife is pregnant again

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting another daughter . "We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Also:

A man attacked people with an axe at a Germany train station , wounding at least seven.

America’s infrastructure received a D+ grade again in a new quadrennial report .

Women are better investors than men, new research has found.

Game of Thrones will officially return for its seventh season on July 16.

Scientists think potatoes may be able to grow on Mars.

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday . Clocks will jump forward by one hour.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .