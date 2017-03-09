EnvironmentThis Chemical Turned Water Pink in a Canadian Town. But We Actually Need It
Internet

The Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Paul Ryan's Health Care PowerPoint Into Hilarious Memes

7:00 PM UTC

After Speaker Paul Ryan held a press conference to explain the GOP's proposed Obamacare replacement plan Thursday, the Internet saw an opportunity to poke fun at his chosen presentation method. Twitter users quickly pounced on Ryan's use of a PowerPoint-playing screen, replacing the slides to turn the image of him delivering the healthcare pitch into hilarious memes.

"Caught the tail end of @ SpeakerRyan’s powerpoint presentation, and I have to say, I’m a little concerned," Rep. Keith Ellison jokingly captioned a doctored photo of Ryan in front of a "no iPhones" sign.

See a selection of the best reactions below.

Follow TIME