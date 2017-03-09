The Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Paul Ryan's Health Care PowerPoint Into Hilarious Memes

After Speaker Paul Ryan held a press conference to explain the GOP's proposed Obamacare replacement plan Thursday, the Internet saw an opportunity to poke fun at his chosen presentation method. Twitter users quickly pounced on Ryan's use of a PowerPoint-playing screen, replacing the slides to turn the image of him delivering the healthcare pitch into hilarious memes.

"Caught the tail end of @ SpeakerRyan ’s powerpoint presentation, and I have to say, I’m a little concerned," Rep. Keith Ellison jokingly captioned a doctored photo of Ryan in front of a "no iPhones" sign.

Caught the tail end of @SpeakerRyan’s powerpoint presentation, and I have to say, I’m a little concerned. pic.twitter.com/vScaYT2LOs - Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 9, 2017

See a selection of the best reactions below.

when ur most swagless homie is presenting his latest cop to the squad pic.twitter.com/TeK0Zon5vb - Four Pins (@Four_Pins) March 9, 2017

Paul Ryan's healthcare TED Talk really went off the rails. pic.twitter.com/h3yn4T8Zco - 💀Maggie Serota 💀 (@maggieserota) March 9, 2017

important government business happening pic.twitter.com/mbPmM9L6C8 - Challenger (@bakedinapie) March 9, 2017