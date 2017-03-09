InternetThe Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Paul Ryan's Health Care PowerPoint Into Hilarious Memes
Entertainment

Diddy Shares Emotional Tribute to Biggie Smalls on the 20th Anniversary of His Death

7:04 PM UTC

Sean "Diddy" Combs is asking fans to help him pay homage to his friend and Bad Boy rapper, the legendary Christopher Wallace — better known to the world as Biggie Smalls — on the 20th anniversary of the hip hop icon's death.

Combs took to his Twitter to ask his followers to share their favorite verses from the Notorious B.I.G. and to post it online with the hashtag #WeMiss YouBIG. Combs revealed that he would take the fan clips to make something special to honor Biggie's legacy.

"I’m gonna chop it up, edit it and everything, and we’re gonna put out something special with all the fans and friends and family involved, celebrating Notorious B.I.G’s life,” he said.

In an emotional video post shared later on Twitter, Combs reflected on what Biggie's influence has meant to the world and the hip-hop community.

"We've lived 20 years without somebody that has been a big part of of our lives and has basically been responsible for the legend of our careers," Diddy said. "He's fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good."

Wallace, who was one of the rappers who catapulted Combs' Bad Boy Records to success, was fatally wounded on March 9, 1997 at the age of 24 during a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

See both of Combs' touching posts below.

