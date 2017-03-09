InternetThe Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Paul Ryan's Health Care PowerPoint Into Hilarious Memes
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) takes questions from reporters about the American Health Care Act during a news conference with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) outside Ryan's office in the U.S. Capitol March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
BooksHear Eddie Redmayne Narrate the Fantastic Beasts Audiobook
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
awardsBrie Larson on Why She Didn't Clap for Casey Affleck at the Oscars
Actor Casey Affleck (R) accepts the Best Actor award for 'Manchester by the Sea' from presenter Brie Larson onstage onstagee during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
celebritiesMark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Are Expecting Another Daughter
Mark Zuckerberg Awarded With Axel Springer Award In Berlin
pink-water.jpg
Getty Images
Environment

This Chemical Turned Water Pink in a Canadian Town. But We Actually Need It

7:00 PM UTC

Water turned pink in a small Canadian town this week after a faulty valve allowed the disinfectant potassium permanganate to seep into the water supply. The color looks alarming, but the chemical actually plays an important role protecting the water we drink from everything from minerals to invasive species.

Water treatment facilities typically add potassium permanganate early in their process at the time of untreated water intake, according to the EPA. The chemical reacts with iron and manganese in the water to form solids that are filtered out later in the water treatment process. Water is typically also treated with a chlorine disinfectant. Potassium permanganate can be toxic at high concentrations, but no health problems were reported in the town.

In recent years, water treatment facilities have also used potassium permanganate to protect water sources from zebra mussels, an invasive species that has caused trouble in the Great Lakes and waterways across the country.

But all of that information was likely of little solace at first to the residents of Onoway, in Alberta, who took to social media to voice their surprise and concern at bright pink water running from their faucets.

The valve was fixed and the town's mayor, Dale Krasnow, apologized to residents, promising to improve communication should something similar happen again in the future.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME