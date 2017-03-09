EntertainmentDiddy Shares Emotional Tribute to Biggie Smalls on the 20th Anniversary of His Death
The 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
InternetThe Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Paul Ryan's Health Care PowerPoint Into Hilarious Memes
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) takes questions from reporters about the American Health Care Act during a news conference with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) outside Ryan's office in the U.S. Capitol March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
EnvironmentThis Chemical Turned Water Pink in a Canadian Town. But We Actually Need It
BooksHear Eddie Redmayne Narrate the Fantastic Beasts Audiobook
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
awards

Brie Larson on Why She Didn't Clap for Casey Affleck at the Oscars

6:36 PM UTC

Brie Larson addressed her decision not to clap for Manchester By the Sea actor Casey Affleck after presenting him with the award for Best Actor at the 2017 Oscars.

At the Hollywood premiere of Kong: Skull Island Wednesday, Larson made it clear that her reaction to Affleck's win, which some viewers recognized as a sign of disapproval, should serve as her statement on the matter. "I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself," she told Vanity Fair. "I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic."

Affleck's nomination and subsequent win were controversial because of two sexual harassment claims made against him in 2010. He denied them, and later settled those lawsuits. Some argued that his victory condoned his alleged behavior and perpetuated sexism in Hollywood. The 41-year-old actor commented on the allegations during the awards season, including after the Oscars. In an interview with The Boston Globe, he said: “T here’s really nothing I can do about it, other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."

Larson—who won an Oscar in 2016 for her portrayal of a rape survivor in Room—has been a longtime advocate for victims of sexual abuse.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME