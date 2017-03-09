Exercise/FitnessWhy Zumba Is Insanely Good Exercise
sneakers
ImmigrationThere May Already Be a 'Trump Effect' at the Southern Border
Immigrants Surge Across Border Ahead Of Trump Inauguration
politicsThe Left Is Killing Itself With Pessimism
Five Best IdeasOrganic Foods Could Prevent a Public Health Crisis
Close up of hand picking tomato from basket.
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Nominee for Best Supporting Actress "Lion" Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) VALERIE MACON—AFP/Getty Images
awards

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Weird Clapping at the Oscars At Last

5:16 PM UTC

Before the Oscars ended with a surprise twist, the show gifted us a few funny memes. The biggest and best of these, perhaps, was Lion actress Nicole Kidman's unusual clapping technique. Likened to the motions of a baby seal or the hand gestures of a Grinch or even Edward Scissorhands, Kidman's open-palmed attempt at applause got viewers scratching their heads to understand why she couldn't seem to clap like the rest of us.

But in a new radio interview on KIIS FM, Kidman has luckily been able to clear all that up. As it turns out, it was her jewelry that was at fault. She was wearing up to 119 carats worth of Harry Winston diamonds, the Evening Standard reports, including a nearly-14-carat pearl-shaped diamond ring set—not exactly something she'd want to endanger with enthusiastic hand movements.

"I don't want to not be clapping," she said about her thought process, fearing people taking it the wrong way. "So therefore I'm clapping, but it was really difficult because I had this huge ring on, which was not my own but was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it."

She added: "It's like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the 'seal clap'?" Good point, Nicole, good point. At least the internet had fun with it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME