Courts

The Owners of a D.C. Wine Bar Are Suing President Trump

3:38 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — How do you compete with a restaurant at President Donald Trump's hotel down the road from the White House? Two Washington restaurateurs argue you can't — and have sued him over it.

The plaintiffs are Khalid Pitts and Diane Gross. They allege unfair competition under local law and have filed a lawsuit against Trump personally and the Trump Old Post Office LLC, which operates the hotel. They own Cork Wine Bar.

Under constitutional immunity protections, Trump can't be sued over official acts in the Oval Office. But he can be named in lawsuits for personal actions or those involving his businesses.

Trump turned over management of his companies to his two adult sons and a senior company executive. He retains ownership of his global business empire, which includes the hotel.

Follow TIME