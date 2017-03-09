InternetThe Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Paul Ryan's Health Care PowerPoint Into Hilarious Memes
viral

Jordan Peele's Horror Movie Get Out Inspires for the Internet's Latest Viral Challenge

6:02 PM UTC

A new viral trend called "The Get Out Challenge" is sweeping the Internet, inspired by the Jordan Peele horror film of the same name.

For the #GetOutChallenge (which functions in the same vein as past Internet sensations like the #MannequinChallenge or the #RunningManChallenge,) participants record themselves recreating a memorable scene from the movie where the character Walter runs with reckless abandon before making a sharp turn. The results are hilarious and range from surprisingly spot-on to some epic fails, with celebrities like NBA star Steph Curry even getting into the fun with their own renditions.

While the #GetOutChallenge is still a fairly fresh trend, there have been plenty of impressive offerings so far — see the best of the challenge below.

The Warriors' Steph Curry showed off his #GetOutChallenge before heading to a game.

Trying to escape the sunken place #getout

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

While this person took his #GetOutChallenge to a whole another level by using two locations.

This #GetOutChallenge fell a little short.

While these two people did the challenge without even seeing the scene that inspired it.

Another #GetOutChallenge took a dramatic, potentially painful turn.

