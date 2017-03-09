A new viral trend called "The Get Out Challenge" is sweeping the Internet, inspired by the Jordan Peele horror film of the same name.
For the #GetOutChallenge (which functions in the same vein as past Internet sensations like the #MannequinChallenge or the #RunningManChallenge,) participants record themselves recreating a memorable scene from the movie where the character Walter runs with reckless abandon before making a sharp turn. The results are hilarious and range from surprisingly spot-on to some epic fails, with celebrities like NBA star Steph Curry even getting into the fun with their own renditions.
While the #GetOutChallenge is still a fairly fresh trend, there have been plenty of impressive offerings so far — see the best of the challenge below.
The Warriors' Steph Curry showed off his #GetOutChallenge before heading to a game.
While this person took his #GetOutChallenge to a whole another level by using two locations.
This #GetOutChallenge fell a little short.
While these two people did the challenge without even seeing the scene that inspired it.
Another #GetOutChallenge took a dramatic, potentially painful turn.