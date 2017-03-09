Exercise/FitnessWhy Zumba Is Insanely Good Exercise
sneakers
ImmigrationThere May Already Be a 'Trump Effect' at the Southern Border
Immigrants Surge Across Border Ahead Of Trump Inauguration
awardsNicole Kidman Explains Her Weird Clapping at the Oscars At Last
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
politicsThe Left Is Killing Itself With Pessimism
scott pruitt epa carbon climate change
Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is interviewed in Statuary Hall before President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Feb 28 Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call
climate change

EPA Chief Says Carbon Isn’t a ‘Primary Contributor’ to Climate Change. Science Says He’s Wrong

4:35 PM UTC

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) challenged the overwhelming scientific consensus on global warming Thursday with a statement arguing that carbon dioxide emissions are not the primary cause of climate change.

"I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact," EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt told CNBC from Houston, where he is attending an energy conference. "So no, I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see."

Pruitt has previously expressed doubt in the scientific consensus on climate change, but his latest remarks reflect a more rigid stance than he took during his confirmation hearings. In January, he told a Senate panel that "the climate is changing and human activity contributes to that in some manner."

Climate scientists widely agree that greenhouse gases emitted by humans—most importantly carbon dioxide—are the primary cause of global warming as they trap heat in the atmosphere.

Read More: What President Trump's Proposed EPA Budget Cuts Mean for Your Health

Not fans of Pruitt's record repeatedly suing the EPA during his tenure as Oklahoma Attorney General, scientists noted the change in his approach. "The mask is off," said David Doniger, director of the Climate and Clean Air Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council. "After obscuring his true views during his Senate confirmation hearings, Scott Pruitt has outed himself as a pure climate denier."

In Thursday's interview, Pruitt suggested that the EPA has focused too much on carbon dioxide in recent years and instead suggested that the agency would instead focus on providing agencies with regulatory certainty. Pruitt has also said he wants to focus on some clean air and water programs, though the budget proposed by President Donald Trump cuts funding to many of those programs. Overall, Trump has proposed cutting the agency's budget by a quarter.

President Donald Trump is widely expected to take aim at the most significant Obama-era regulation aimed at addressing climate change in the coming weeks with an executive order asking the EPA to review the Clean Power Plan. The ultimate goal of the order is to unwind the measure, which has been on hold as it winds through federal courts since it requires states to come up with plans to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. Trump's executive order, which would fulfill an oft-repeated campaign program, has been delayed repeatedly with observers now expecting the announcement next week.

Read More: How the United States Looked Before the EPA

Rolling back the Clean Power Plan is easier said than done. The years-long process will require the agency to justify the decision using science through a normal rule making process. The decision will also open the Trump administration to lawsuits. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2007 that the EPA needs to regulate pollutants that endanger human health and a 2009 scientific document from the EPA known as the endangerment finding makes that case. To follow those measures, the EPA would need to replace the Clean Power Plan but the Trump administration has offered no suggestion that it plans to do so.

Pruitt's statements on the matter have been mixed. He said during his confirmation hearing that the government has an "obligation" to regulate carbon and that he would not try to overturn the endangerment finding. But on Thursday Pruitt deflected a question about the endangerment finding, saying that Congress has not spoken on the issue.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME