Samuel L. Jackson has been in a lot of movies. Like, a lot a lot .

Jackson, however, isn’t someone to be intimidated by a number, no matter how large. When he stopped by The Late Late Show on Wednesday, he and James Corden stepped up to try and recreate every single one of his roles in just 11 minutes—many of which involved Corden getting beat up or put down.

They kicked their ambitious project off with a double helping of Pulp Fiction, followed by a bit from Jackie Brown. Then, Corden took a beat down courtesy of Shaft, and got a life lesson in killing in the Kingsman: The Secret Service and in The Negotiator .

It was all moving smoothly with some of Jackson's greatest hits until XXX , when Corden’s impersonation of Vin Diesel stopped Jackson in his tracks, “That’s your Vin Diesel?!” he asked Corden, in shock. As Corden continued with his line, Jackson turned to stare at the camera before walking off stage to continue with the reenactments and pretend that never happened. Luckily, there were so many other movies in the mix, it was easy to overlook.