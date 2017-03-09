TelevisionTransparent Creator Jill Soloway: Being Transgender Is Not 'Trendy'
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm
relationshipsRead a Rare Alexander Hamilton Love Letter to Elizabeth Schuyler
TelevisionHere’s One Big Little Lies Murder Theory You Might Have Missed
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Health Care Repeal, Deadly Guatemalan Fire and Google
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke out at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula on the outskirts of Guatemala City
Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton marches with OUTVETS, a non-profit that highlights the rights and contributions of LGBTQ veterans, active service members, and their families. Long snubbed gay rights groups finally marched in South Boston's famed St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 15, 2015.
Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton marches with OUTVETS, a non-profit that highlights the rights and contributions of LGBTQ veterans, active service members, and their families. Long snubbed gay rights groups finally marched in South Boston's famed St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 15, 2015.  Dina Rudick—Boston Globe/Getty Images
LGBT

Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade May Allow a Gay Veterans Group After All

1:26 PM UTC

(BOSTON) — The organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their vote to bar a gay veterans group from participating.

The vote Tuesday to bar OutVets drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians.

Ed Flynn, a member of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the parade scheduled for March 19, says the emergency meeting will take place Friday. Flynn voted to allow Outvets in.

Members of the council and OutVets met Wednesday but could not resolve the impasse.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015. OutVets founder Bryan Bishop says he was told the group was barred this year because they broke parade rules by carrying a rainbow banner, which the council considers a symbol of gay sexuality.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME