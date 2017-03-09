Exercise/FitnessWhy Zumba Is Insanely Good Exercise
sneakers
ImmigrationThere May Already Be a 'Trump Effect' at the Southern Border
Immigrants Surge Across Border Ahead Of Trump Inauguration
awardsNicole Kidman Explains Her Weird Clapping at the Oscars At Last
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
politicsThe Left Is Killing Itself With Pessimism
Politics

President Trump Goes to War With His Own Government

4:27 PM UTC

President Trump's latest enemy is the federal government he leads. TIME's cover story this week by Massimo Calabresi chronicles how the president's tweets and policies amount to an assault on the state. White House aides talk openly about the "deep state" of the foreign policy and intelligence apparatus that is distrustful—or worse—of Trump, and how they are behind negative leaks about the president. Meanwhile, the Administration has launched an aggressive campaign to rein in the growth of the federal government's regulatory system, what Steve Bannon calls "the administrative state." And Trump's incendiary tweets raised doubts about the very functioning of the Republic. But the White House believes the drama will pay off in a big way. Their goal is a generational shift in the size and conduct of government, and the mess is an expected side-effect.

The GOP's plan to replace Obamacare is in peril, even as it cleared one congressional committee overnight. Industry groups are up in arms, and a growing roster of Republicans are calling on the Republican Party to scrap the House GOP plan pushed by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and the White House. The administration is launching an all-out effort to defend the plan as the last, best effort to replace legislation that Republicans have decried for eight years. If they fail, the consequences for the Trump administration could be massive.

Set your Cold War biases aside. The Russians aren't just for the left anymore. TIME's Alex Altman and Elizabeth Dias explore how the Russian government and its allies have been working to build ties with the growing nationalist right in the U.S.

Huntsman to Moscow. FBI probes CIA leak. And Hillary Clinton snaps.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Inside Donald Trump’s War Against the State
Aides explain plan for "deconstruction" in Massimo Calabresi's TIME cover story

Moscow Cozies Up to the Right
TIME's Alex Altman and Elizabeth Dias on the warming of old cold warriors

Trump Country Worries About Replacing Obamacare
Republicans face a new challenge, TIME's Sam Frizell reports: Their voters like what the bill provides

Trump Begins to Map Out $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
President suggests 90-day deadline for states to start projects; expresses interest in high-speed rail and spectrum auction [Wall Street Journal]

Why Republicans Are Battling Republicans on Obamacare Repeal
The conservative movement's divide [New York Times]

Trump Administration Inviting More Than 60 Countries for Strategy Session on Countering ISIS
Test for Trump on global state [Washington Post]

Sign up for POLITICS and more. View sample

Sound Off

"Every issue's a women's issue, so stand up, resist, run for office, be a champion." — Hillary Clinton emerging from her post-election hiatus on Snapchat

"There is no reason to be believe that he's the target of any investigation." — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on President Trump

Bits and Bites

House panel OKs health bill, industry groups say 'no' [Associated Press]

FBI Is Probing How WikiLeaks Obtained CIA Spy Tools [Wall Street Journal]

As immigration rhetoric heats up, the number of families crossing the border in South Texas has slowed down [San Antonio Express-News]

Huntsman offered Russia ambassadorship [Politico]

For Trump, it's not business, it's personnel [Axios]

Condemning hatred - former President, First Lady honored by Jewish community [Fox Houston]

These CEOs Say President Trump Is Actually Really Charming in Person [Reuters]

White House Officials Say Trump Isn’t Target of Any Investigation [New York Times]

Mike Pence Won’t Say if He Believes President Trump’s Wiretapping Claim [TIME]

Congress May Overturn Obama-Era Rules on Internet Privacy [Reuters]

FBI Director James Comey: 'There Is No Such Thing as Absolute Privacy in America' [TIME]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME