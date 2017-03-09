allergiesHow to Tell if Your Pet Has Allergies
Kristen Stewart Sets Personal Shopper Ablaze

Kristen Stewart won a Cesar--the French equivalent of an Oscar--for her role opposite Juliette Binoche in Olivier Assayas' 2014 Clouds of Sils Maria. The Assayas-Stewart partnership blossoms further with Personal Shopper, a shivery-gorgeous story about grief, ghosts and beautiful clothes. Stewart's character, Maureen, is an American living in Paris, doing a seemingly cool job that she hates: running errands for a very busy, very snooty French actress. She desperately wants to communicate with her twin brother, who has recently died. That quest puts her in contact with something that appears to be a real ghost. Even if it's not, this angry specter-apparent is as spooky as anything in Robert Wise's 1963 classic chiller The Haunting. Assayas, the last guy you'd expect to be a special-effects whiz, turns out to be a subtle genius in this department.

Stewart is both laid-back and ablaze here. Her eyes can be as alert as a tiger's, but more often they assay the world with the cool, lazy blink of a lizard. At one point, in an act of sultry defiance, she secretly tries on one of her boss's costly dresses, trussing her tomboy-flapper figure in a faux-bondagey harness draped with a floating layer of black chiffon. Soft and strong, she's garçon and femme, boy and woman, at once. You wouldn't call her gamine--that's too cute, too in-between, and Stewart is definitive. She knows exactly who she is: her allure is that she always keeps us guessing.

