Television

The First Poster for Game of Thrones Season 7 Teases Ice vs. Fire

4:14 AM UTC

At last, something official from Game of Thrones season 7! The first teaser poster just rolled out to promote the HBO hit drama during the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas (“rolled out” quite literally — I chased a bus). The image teases the battle of fire vs. ice to come as Dany’s dragons make their way toward Westeros and the Night King’s army descends from Beyond the Wall. You’ll notice there is still no premiere date; HBO has yet to make that announcement beyond saying “summer.”

The official HBO poster follows many fan-made teasers making the rounds, including this rather great one. GoT showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are featured speakers during SXSW, where they’ll have a discussion with none other than Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. More on that panel here.

HBO is also staging an interactive experience for fans at SXSW at 800 Congress Ave. called HBO: The Escape, which is billed as “an immersive escape-the-room style experience featuring rooms themed to different HBO shows” like Thrones, Silicon Valley and Veep, where “participants solve a series of clues in each room to unlock the door to the following room.” Here’s more on that.

This story originally appeared on EW.com.

