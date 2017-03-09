President Trump Picks John Huntsman to Be Russia Ambassador

Governor Jon Huntsman Jr hosts the inaugural installment of 'No Labels Radio With Jon Huntsman' at SiriusXM studios on Oct. 26, 2013 in Washington.

A White House official says former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. is President Donald Trump's choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Huntsman will be nominated for the diplomatic post as senior members of Trump's administration face questions about their contacts with the Russian government.

The White House official spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.

Huntsman served as the ambassador to China during the Obama administration and speaks Mandarin. He had been considering a Senate run in 2018, a decision that would depend on whether Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, runs again.

Huntsman in October called on Trump to drop out of the presidential race after the release of a recording on which Trump bragged about groping women.