DWEJRA, GOZO - MAY 20: The natural arch 'The Azure Window' is seen at Dwejra Bay on May 20, 2014 in Dwejra/Gozo, Malta. Sascha Steinbach — Getty Images

The Arch Where Daenerys Married Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones Has Collapsed

The Azure Window, Malta's picturesque limestone arch where Daenerys Targaryen married Khal Drogo in the pilot of Game of Thrones , collapsed into the Mediterranean Sea after a heavy storm on Wednesday.

“Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion,” said Joseph Muscat, Malta's prime minister, tweeted on Wednesday . “That sad day arrived.”

"It is a very sad day for Malta. The iconic Azure Window collapsed this morning, succumbing to the forces of nature and the passage of time," the country's official tourism site added, via Twitter.

It is a very sad day for Malta. The iconic Azure Window collapsed this morning, succumbing to the forces of nature and the passage of time. pic.twitter.com/ovc8Yj9gWH - VisitMalta (@VisitMalta) March 8, 2017

A 2013 study of the landmark indicated that erosion was inevitable, according to the New York Times . In response, Malta instituted a $1500 ban for walking across the arch. No injuries were reported on Wednesday.