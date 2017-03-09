Diet/NutritionThe 12 Dirtiest Fruits and Vegetables
Malta

The Arch Where Daenerys Married Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones Has Collapsed

12:40 AM UTC

The Azure Window, Malta's picturesque limestone arch where Daenerys Targaryen married Khal Drogo in the pilot of Game of Thrones, collapsed into the Mediterranean Sea after a heavy storm on Wednesday.

“Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion,” said Joseph Muscat, Malta's prime minister, tweeted on Wednesday. “That sad day arrived.”

"It is a very sad day for Malta. The iconic Azure Window collapsed this morning, succumbing to the forces of nature and the passage of time," the country's official tourism site added, via Twitter.

A 2013 study of the landmark indicated that erosion was inevitable, according to the New York Times. In response, Malta instituted a $1500 ban for walking across the arch. No injuries were reported on Wednesday.

