TelevisionTransparent Creator Jill Soloway: Being Transgender Is Not 'Trendy'
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm
relationshipsRead a Rare Alexander Hamilton Love Letter to Elizabeth Schuyler
TelevisionHere’s One Big Little Lies Murder Theory You Might Have Missed
LGBTBoston's St. Patrick's Day Parade May Allow a Gay Veterans Group After All
Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton marches with OUTVETS, a non-profit that highlights the rights and contributions of LGBTQ veterans, active service members, and their families. Long snubbed gay rights groups finally marched in South Boston's famed St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 15, 2015.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Health Care Repeal, Deadly Guatemalan Fire and Google

1:30 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

GOP’s health care plan forges ahead

House Republicans cleared their first hurdle early this morning in an attempt to get their newly introduced health care plan passed by securing a green light from a key Congressional committee. The House Ways and Means Committee has approved the American Health Care Act, which has drawn criticism from large health groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and AARP.

FBI director says total privacy doesn’t exist

FBI Director James Comey said “there's no such thing as absolute privacy in America” during remarks he gave yesterday at a Boston College cybersecurity conference. "There is no place in America outside of judicial reach,” he added. “Even our memories aren’t private. Any of us can be compelled to say what we saw."

Fire kills more than 20 girls in Guatemalan shelter

At least 22 girls died in a children’s shelter in Guatemala after someone appeared to have set mattresses ablaze, causing a fire to quickly tear through the crowded facility, authorities said. Dozens more were injured and suffered serious burns.

Google ranks first in list of best places to work

Google is the No. 1 place to work for the eighth time in 11 years, according to Fortune's annual ranking of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America. Wegmans Food Markets came in second, followed by The Boston Consulting Group. The magazine revealed its list today.

Also:

At least one out of six people may lose their health insurance under the GOP's Obamacare replacement, according to a new study.

Nobody who works in the White House participated in yesterday's "A Day Without a Woman" strike.

Australia's last scorching summer broke more than 200 weather records, a climate report has found.

A town in Canada apologized after its drinking water turned pink.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME