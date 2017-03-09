Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

GOP’s health care plan forges ahead

House Republicans cleared their first hurdle early this morning in an attempt to get their newly introduced health care plan passed by securing a green light from a key Congressional committee. The House Ways and Means Committee has approved the American Health Care Act, which has drawn criticism from large health groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and AARP.

FBI director says total privacy doesn’t exist

FBI Director James Comey said “there's no such thing as absolute privacy in America” during remarks he gave yesterday at a Boston College cybersecurity conference. "There is no place in America outside of judicial reach,” he added. “Even our memories aren’t private. Any of us can be compelled to say what we saw."

Fire kills more than 20 girls in Guatemalan shelter

At least 22 girls died in a children’s shelter in Guatemala after someone appeared to have set mattresses ablaze, causing a fire to quickly tear through the crowded facility, authorities said. Dozens more were injured and suffered serious burns.

Google ranks first in list of best places to work

Google is the No. 1 place to work for the eighth time in 11 years, according to Fortune's annual ranking of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America. Wegmans Food Markets came in second, followed by The Boston Consulting Group. The magazine revealed its list today.

Also:

At least one out of six people may lose their health insurance under the GOP's Obamacare replacement, according to a new study .

Nobody who works in the White House participated in yesterday's "A Day Without a Woman " strike.

Australia 's last scorching summer broke more than 200 weather records, a climate report has found.

A town in Canada apologized after its drinking water turned pink .

