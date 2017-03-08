These Are Likely Luke Skywalker's First Words in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Although there's still no official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi , new footage that debuted at Disney's annual shareholders meeting Wednesday reportedly revealed Luke Skywalker's first words in the film.

According to the Los Angeles Times , in a continuation of the final scene from The Force Awakens , the clip from the upcoming installment featured Mark Hamill’s Luke asking Daisy Ridley’s Rey, "Who are you?"

The scavenger then responds in the most Rey way possible—by demonstrating her lightsaber skills.

We just saw more 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, 'Who are you?' Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. - Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Chewbacca, General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Finn (John Boyega) reportedly also appeared in the footage.

Also making appearances in 'The Last Jedi' footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. - Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

More on 'The Last Jedi' clip, since ppl are asking: General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn't speak. - Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.