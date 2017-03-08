celebritiesBritney Spears Honored Idols Beyoncé and Madonna for International Women's Day
These Are Likely Luke Skywalker's First Words in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

9:06 PM UTC

Although there's still no official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, new footage that debuted at Disney's annual shareholders meeting Wednesday reportedly revealed Luke Skywalker's first words in the film.

According to the Los Angeles Times, in a continuation of the final scene from The Force Awakens, the clip from the upcoming installment featured Mark Hamill’s Luke asking Daisy Ridley’s Rey, "Who are you?"

The scavenger then responds in the most Rey way possible—by demonstrating her lightsaber skills.

Chewbacca, General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Finn (John Boyega) reportedly also appeared in the footage.

The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

