Women's March Organizers Arrested Outside Trump Hotel

Woman are arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) after sitting down in the street outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on March 8, 2017 during a #DayWithoutAWoman protest in New York City. Timothy A Clary—AFP/Getty Images

Organizers of the Women's March were arrested while protesting outside a Trump hotel in New York's Columbus Circle on Wednesday.

While marching in honor of Day Without a Woman , an event to mark International Women's Day , this year known also as marchers attempted to block traffic "as a form of civil disobedience in Columbus Circle (outside Trump Hotel)," the official Women's March account tweeted. TIME staffer Charlotte Alter reported that organizers Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland were among those arrested.

A photo later appeared on the account that appeared to be taken from inside an NYPD van: