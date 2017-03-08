No White House Staffers Participated in the Women's Strike

(PHILADELPHIA) — The White House says none of its female staffers skipped work in support of International Women's Day .

Spokesman Sean Spicer says everyone has "shown up" and is working hard to advance President Donald Trump's agenda.

Spicer adds that the administration recognizes the contributions women make to businesses, their families, the economy and society. He says people have the right to express themselves but that women's contributions should be recognized 365 days a year.

Spicer says hopefully the administration can help change that.

Women around the country are marking International Women's Day by skipping work , avoiding shopping and attending rallies, including one near the White House.