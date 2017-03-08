The GoodsHere's a Rare Discount On Sonos Smart Speakers
Westgate Park’s salt lake in 2017.
Westgate Park’s salt lake in 2017.  Parks Victoria
nature

See the Lake That Turned Bright Pink in Striking Natural Phenomenon

8:36 PM UTC

Hot on the heels of Canada's pink drinking water incident, a lake in Australia has turned a vivid pink color thanks to a seasonal natural phenomenon.

According to the Parks Victoria Facebook page, the new shade of the salt lake in Melbourne's Westgate Park is due to a mix of high salt levels, high temperatures, sunlight and lack of rainfall that causes algae at the bottom of the lake to produce a red pigment.

However, despite the water's inviting hue, the park advises against swimming in the lake in its current state. "Enjoy the views, but we recommend you don’t come into contact with the water," Parks Victoria wrote. "The lake is expected to return to its normal colour towards winter, when the weather cools and rainfall increases."

Westgate Park’s salt lake has turned pink again this season: a natural phenomenon in response to very high salt levels,...

Posted by Parks Victoria on Monday, March 6, 2017
Follow TIME