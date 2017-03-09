TelevisionTransparent Creator Jill Soloway: Being Transgender Is Not 'Trendy'
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm
relationshipsRead a Rare Alexander Hamilton Love Letter to Elizabeth Schuyler
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Health Care Repeal, Deadly Guatemalan Fire and Google
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke out at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula on the outskirts of Guatemala City
LGBTBoston's St. Patrick's Day Parade May Allow a Gay Veterans Group After All
Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton marches with OUTVETS, a non-profit that highlights the rights and contributions of LGBTQ veterans, active service members, and their families. Long snubbed gay rights groups finally marched in South Boston's famed St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 15, 2015.
Episode 1, debut 2_19_17_ Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
Television

Here’s One Big Little Lies Murder Theory You Might Have Missed

2:00 PM UTC

This post includes spoilers for Big Little Lies episodes 1-3 and does not factor in Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, on which the show is based.

HBO’s new limited series Big Little Lies starts with a mysterious murder at a ritzy fundraiser in Monterey, California. Cops hit the scene where the victim —still unknown to viewers — died after suffering a fractured skull and a smashed pelvis. So who did it? The dark drama hypes up so many grudges that it’s remarkable only one person got iced. But beyond all the prime suspects—from Reese Witherspoon's Madeline Martha Mackenzie to Laura Dern's Renata Klein—there’s one overlooked character who's worth keeping an eye on: Joseph Bachman (Santiago Cabrera.)

Madeline, an alpha mom on her second marriage, is attempting to alleviate her identity crisis by working for the community theater on a production of Avenue Q, which her frenemies are petitioning to shut down because of its controversial material. And every time the director, Joseph, appears, he comes off as a bit obsessed with her. Exhibit A: the first time he shows up, it's to spy on Madeline at her daily complaint session at the café. The moment he notices her on the dock, he steps back to gaze at her from around a corner, a move straight out of the classic stalker playbook.

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO 

Later, when Madeline confronts him about the backlash to the musical during the second episode, we learn that he’s the guy she just told to screw himself in explicit terms over the phone. As he brings it up, she gives him the old “you know me,” and he just emanates adoration as he flashes her a sultry look. It’s an odd reaction to her insult, but appropriate for a married man with an unhealthy fixation. His look seems to be lost on her, though, because she’s too passionate about saving the puppets from the local book-burners.

The most compelling clue pops up in the third episode. All of Madeline's repressed fury over her fraught relationship with her teenage daughter—who recently asked if she could go live with her father—erupts backstage when she demands that Joseph fight back against the production’s detractors. It's typical behavior for Madeline, who would never take advice from Disney on Ice and “Let It Go.” He acts defeated while she plays defender of the arts. During their heated exchange, Joseph calls her “Maddie,” hinting that they might have had a personal relationship in the past. He even tells her, affectionately, she's “such a bulldog.”

Could Joseph be so obsessed that he takes out Madeline's husband Ed (Adam Scott) at the costume party so he can be with her? It would be a surprising twist to a story that focuses mainly on the interactions between Monterey's women—but surprising, in the world of Big Little Lies, seems to be the name of the game.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME