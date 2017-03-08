Actress Emma Watson arrives for the Asian premiere of the Disney Movie The Beauty and The Beast in Shanghai on February 27, 2017. / AFP / Johannes EISELE (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Actress Emma Watson arrives for the Asian premiere of the Disney Movie The Beauty and The Beast in Shanghai on February 27, 2017. / AFP / Johannes EISELE (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images) JOHANNES EISELE—AFP/Getty Images

People Are Finding Emma Watson's Free Books Around the World on International Women’s Day,

Keep an eye out for free copies of feminist literature around the world today, because book fairies—yes, literal Book Fairies —are distributing a number of works by celebrated authors for free in honor of International Women's Day , alongside Emma Watson's "Our Shared Shelf" global book club project.

This isn't the first time that Beauty and the Beast star and equality advocate Watson has made a play to indoctrinate unsuspecting people with feminist ideology. Meanwhile, this is the big launch of the Book Fairies , who have 40 "fairies" in 25 countries working to get the (printed) word out. Copies of female-forward literature—like Alice Walker's The Color Purple , Caitlin Moran's How to Be a Woman , and Gloria Steinem's My Life on the Road —are being dropped in public places from London to Berlin to Buenos Aires. Handwritten notes from Watson are slipped into many of the books, too.

Lucky readers have already found a few of the books.

Waiting for the rain to clear so I can drop awesome feminist books around London for @the_bookfairies #IWDoursharedshelf to celebrate #IWD! pic.twitter.com/n2M9NNQe5j - Zarina ❄️ (@zarinatweets) March 8, 2017

Watson herself prepared her followers for this sprinkling of magic.