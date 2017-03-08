Keep an eye out for free copies of feminist literature around the world today, because book fairies—yes, literal Book Fairies—are distributing a number of works by celebrated authors for free in honor of International Women's Day, alongside Emma Watson's "Our Shared Shelf" global book club project.
This isn't the first time that Beauty and the Beast star and equality advocate Watson has made a play to indoctrinate unsuspecting people with feminist ideology. Meanwhile, this is the big launch of the Book Fairies, who have 40 "fairies" in 25 countries working to get the (printed) word out. Copies of female-forward literature—like Alice Walker's The Color Purple, Caitlin Moran's How to Be a Woman, and Gloria Steinem's My Life on the Road—are being dropped in public places from London to Berlin to Buenos Aires. Handwritten notes from Watson are slipped into many of the books, too.
Lucky readers have already found a few of the books.
Watson herself prepared her followers for this sprinkling of magic.