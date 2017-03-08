animalsThis Girl Still Has No Clue Her Brother Replaced Her Pet Goldfish With Carrots
Goldfish in aquarium
IdeasToday I Strike, Alone In My House
Demonstrators Attend A Day Without A Woman General Strike
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Bran Stark Has a Grim Prediction for Season 7
HistoryHow Descendants of a Slave and a Supreme Court Justice Righted a 160-Year-Old Wrong
Lynne Jackson, a descendant of Dred Scott, right, hugs Charles Taney III, a descendant of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney on the 160th anniversary of the Dred Scott decision in front of the Maryland State House, on March 6, 2017, in Annapolis, Md.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Berlin
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also called the Holocaust Memorial on February 17, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.  Steffi Loos—Getty Images
Canada

Justin Trudeau Announced a $650 Million Plan for Sexual and Reproductive Health on Women's Day

6:35 PM UTC

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that his government will spend $650 million on sexual and reproductive health initiatives around the world over three years.

The plan, which was announced on International Women's Day, will focus on closing gaps in reproductive health services, putting money into contraceptives and family planning and sexuality education.

"For far too many women and girls, unsafe abortions and a lack of choices in reproductive health mean that they either are at risk of death, or simply cannot contribute and cannot achieve their potential," Trudeau said during an event to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Toronto Star reported.

Canadian women used the day to call for improvements in child care services, an end to gender-based violence and equal pay between men and women, The Canadian Press reported.

Trudeau, who announced the new initiative with International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, has pledged to advocate for women's rights both in Canada and around the globe.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME