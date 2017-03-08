Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also called the Holocaust Memorial on February 17, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also called the Holocaust Memorial on February 17, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Steffi Loos—Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that his government will spend $650 million on sexual and reproductive health initiatives around the world over three years.

The plan, which was announced on International Women's Day , will focus on closing gaps in reproductive health services, putting money into contraceptives and family planning and sexuality education.

"For far too many women and girls, unsafe abortions and a lack of choices in reproductive health mean that they either are at risk of death, or simply cannot contribute and cannot achieve their potential," Trudeau said during an event to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Toronto Star reported .

Canadian women used the day to call for improvements in child care services, an end to gender-based violence and equal pay between men and women, The Canadian Press reported .

Trudeau, who announced the new initiative with International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, has pledged to advocate for women's rights both in Canada and around the globe.