House Democrats will honor International Women's Day with a celebration at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The event will recognize the impact women workers have on the economy and the Day Without A Woman , a national demonstration organized by the activists behind January's Women's March that encourages women to abstain from work.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will join the Democratic Women's Working Group and other Democratic lawmakers to mark the holiday. Event participants include representatives Linda Sanchez, Cheri Bustos, Lois Frankel, Barbara Lee, Katherine Clark, Brenda Lawrence and Pramila Jayapal.

The women will "renew their commitment to women's rights and equality in America and across the globe," the Associated Press reports.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.