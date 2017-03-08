viralWatch Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Crack Each Other Up in This Blooper Reel
CrimeO.J. Simpson May be a Free Man as Early As This Fall
O.J. Simpson Attends Bail Hearing On Robbery Charges
celebritiesKristen Stewart Opens Up About Choosing to Come Out
Kristen Stewart attends Charles Finch and CHANEL Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo Restaurant on February 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
moviesPatrick Stewart on That Logan Scene, the Poop Emoji and American Citizenship
"Logan" New York Special Screening
Congress

Watch Live: House Democrats Celebrate International Women's Day

4:49 PM UTC

House Democrats will honor International Women's Day with a celebration at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The event will recognize the impact women workers have on the economy and the Day Without A Woman, a national demonstration organized by the activists behind January's Women's March that encourages women to abstain from work.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will join the Democratic Women's Working Group and other Democratic lawmakers to mark the holiday. Event participants include representatives Linda Sanchez, Cheri Bustos, Lois Frankel, Barbara Lee, Katherine Clark, Brenda Lawrence and Pramila Jayapal.

The women will "renew their commitment to women's rights and equality in America and across the globe," the Associated Press reports.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME