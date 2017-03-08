Canadian Town Apologizes After Its Drinking Water Turns Pink

The Canadian town of Onoway , in Alberta, has apologized to locals after its drinking water turned bright pink.

Residents started complaining about the water which suddenly changed color, on Monday night, CBC reports .

The stages of pink at one household. Alberta Environment to have water speacialist in #Onoway today. @GlobalEdmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/7B9NFl936l - Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaGlobal) March 7, 2017

In a Facebook post, the CBC reports, town authorities said that after several hours, the color change was caused by a "stuck valve," which allowed potassium permanganate, a chemical disinfectant into the water. The disinfectant is used to treat water and "residents were never at risk" the statement said.

"Could the town have done a better job of communicating what was going on yesterday to our community — absolutely, without a doubt," Mayor Dale Krasnow said on the town's website, according to the CBC . "We do apologize for that."