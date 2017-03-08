O.J. Simpson May be a Free Man as Early As This Fall

O.J. Simpson could be released from prison as early as this fall, pending a parole hearing .

The former football star is set to have a parole hearing later this year, likely in July, that could get him released from prison as early as Oct. 1, CNN reports.

Simpson has been behind bars at Lovelock Correctional Facility in Las Vegas, a medium-security prison, since 2008 for charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and assault. He was given a sentence of nine to 33 years —making this the first year he can be released — following an armed confrontation involving him and his two associates with memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007.

Simpson is infamous for his acquittal in the 1994 murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. His murder trial, dubbed the "Trial of the Century," caused international fervor and the jury's decision to acquit him is still a contentious topic. The court-room drama was most recently the subject of the Oscar-award winning documentary, O.J. Simpson: Made in America as well as the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime story, which won the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series or Television Film.