Five Best Ideas

How To Close the Gender Pay Gap in 27 Years

5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how to close the gender pay gap — in 27 years.

By Kathryn Vasel in CNN

2. We can end child marriage. This is how.

By Sajeda Amin, M Niaz Asadullah, Sara Hossain, and Zaki Wahhaj in Project Syndicate

3. Once this chatbot helped people beat parking fines. Now it’s helping refugees seek asylum.

By Elena Cresci in the Guardian

4. What’s the secret to unlocking diversity in tech? White women.

By Aubrey Blanche in Recode

5. If the battle against terrorism is a war, will we be at war forever?

By Kenneth Roth in the New York Review of Books

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Follow TIME