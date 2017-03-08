The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Five Best Ideas

1. Here’s how to close the gender pay gap — in 27 years.

By Kathryn Vasel in CNN

2. We can end child marriage. This is how.

By Sajeda Amin, M Niaz Asadullah, Sara Hossain, and Zaki Wahhaj in Project Syndicate

3. Once this chatbot helped people beat parking fines. Now it’s helping refugees seek asylum.

By Elena Cresci in the Guardian

4. What’s the secret to unlocking diversity in tech? White women.

By Aubrey Blanche in Recode

5. If the battle against terrorism is a war, will we be at war forever?

By Kenneth Roth in the New York Review of Books

