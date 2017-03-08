celebritiesKristen Stewart Opens Up About Choosing to Come Out
viral

Watch Fake Ryan Gosling Shock Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell By Accepting a Real Award

4:54 PM UTC

Audiences of the German film awards show Goldene Kamera got quite the surprise this weekend when an imposter Ryan Gosling accepted the actor's special awards ceremony televised ceremony—only to be pranked by an impostor.

In a clip from the evening's event, the announcer excitedly introduces the La La Land actor. "Here is the one and only Ryan Gosling," he says as the audience prepared to welcome the star. But instead, out walks a clearly lackluster impersonator of the charismatic actor. In a thick German accent, he thanks "Joko and Klaas" before saying "bye-bye" and walking away with the prize in hand, leaving a baffled audience and the announcer to clear up the confusion.

Audience members Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, and Jane Fonda—who of course are used to rubbing shoulders with the real Gosling—appeared to be stunned by the joke. (Farrell and Kidman both took home awards for best international actor and actress, respectively.) Express reports that two German comedians, Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer, promised access to the real Gosling for the show, now in its 52nd year. But the impersonator who showed up was, in fact, not the actor receiving the honor, leaving viewers at quite a loss for words. Not even the jokesters themselves expected to pull off the prank, according to German news.

Looks like the Oscars weren't the only awards show this year to confuse everyone.

Watch the full acceptance speech including the audience reactions above.

