The Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt space travel film Passengers may have disappointed some viewers , but it's unlikely fans will be let down by the highly watchable blooper reel.

The outtakes, posted by Buzzfeed Entertainment, feature J. Law, Pratt , and their co-stars Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne, cracking each other up with intergalactic screw-ups, spilled drinks, robot bartender mishaps, prop malfunctions, attempted Thor audition tapes, and more. Perhaps the most interesting things to come of this blooper reel is the realization that merely uttering the word “Uranus” will immediately make everyone on set giggle like a fourth grader.

Watch below.