CrimeO.J. Simpson May be a Free Man as Early As This Fall
O.J. Simpson Attends Bail Hearing On Robbery Charges
celebritiesKristen Stewart Opens Up About Choosing to Come Out
Kristen Stewart attends Charles Finch and CHANEL Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo Restaurant on February 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
moviesPatrick Stewart on That Logan Scene, the Poop Emoji and American Citizenship
"Logan" New York Special Screening
Five Best IdeasHow To Close the Gender Pay Gap in 27 Years
Modern Office Shoot
passengers
viral

Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Crack Each Other Up in This Blooper Reel

5:30 PM UTC

The Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt space travel film Passengers may have disappointed some viewers, but it's unlikely fans will be let down by the highly watchable blooper reel.

The outtakes, posted by Buzzfeed Entertainment, feature J. Law, Pratt, and their co-stars Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne, cracking each other up with intergalactic screw-ups, spilled drinks, robot bartender mishaps, prop malfunctions, attempted Thor audition tapes, and more. Perhaps the most interesting things to come of this blooper reel is the realization that merely uttering the word “Uranus” will immediately make everyone on set giggle like a fourth grader.

Watch below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME