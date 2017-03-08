animalsThis Girl Still Has No Clue Her Brother Replaced Her Pet Goldfish With Carrots
Game of Thrones' Bran Stark Has a Grim Prediction for Season 7

When Game of Thrones viewers last saw Bran Stark, he was just north of the Wall experiencing a Three-Eyed Raven vision that revealed Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen—not Ned's illegitimate offspring.

Now, Isaac Hempstead Wright—who plays the last trueborn Stark son—has given fans a glimpse of what's in store for his character in season 7. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly at Tuesday night's Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, the 17-year-old actor spoke about the tricky predicament Bran has found himself in.

"Bran is in the same position he’s in [at the end of season six], which is kind of like, 'What am I gonna do? What’s gonna happen?' Is he gonna tell Jon? Is he gonna find anyone? Is he even going to make it past the Wall?," Wright explained. "He’s only with Meera now, and he’s out in the middle of nowhere, so it’s not looking great."

However, Wright emphasized that despite the losses Bran has suffered, he's still doing his best to remain true to himself.

"What’s been important has been taking this new role [as the Three-Eyed Raven] and that’s what Bran has done his whole life. He suddenly lost his legs, and then his family got killed, and then his house burned down," he continued. "But what Bran is thinking of above anything else is this sense of responsibility and purpose and not just being a kid anymore and doing whatever he wants to do. Bran has certainly understood that this is out of his control now. He’s a piece on the chessboard that has to make a move, and he hasn’t got any moves."

